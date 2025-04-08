Taylor Swift’s ‘strategic genius’ examined in new book

Kevin Evers’ new book, “There’s Nothing Like This: The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift,” unpacks the decisions that turned the pop star into a cultural phenomenon.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live