Team USA Olympian Nikki Hiltz on their journey to Paris 2024 Olympics

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Team USA middle distance runner Nikki Hiltz about their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics and their LGBTQ+ advocacy after coming out as transgender nonbinary.

July 2, 2024

