Texts from ‘Jane’ to escort shown during cross-examination in Sean Combs trial

Defense attorney Teny Geragos read messages that appeared to show "Jane," the Sean Combs ex-girlfriend who testified under a pseudonym, arranging sexual encounters with a male escort named Kabrale.

June 24, 2025

