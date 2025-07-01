Behind the theme of this year’s Essence Fest: ‘We Are Made Like This’

ABC News Linsey Davis sits down with former Essence Magazine editor-in-chief Susan L. Taylor and chief content officer Michele Ghee about this year’s Essence Fest in New Orleans.

July 1, 2025

