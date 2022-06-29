Why themes from ‘Love Actually’ film resonate today, 20 years after creation: Part 6

Richard Curtis, the film’s writer and director, told Diane Sawyer that he is proud the movie's message about love in the face of any situation still resonates.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live