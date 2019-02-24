Transcript for Throwback to the early careers of the Best Supporting Actress nominees

Another thing I can't wait to see who is who wins best supporting actress? Will it be Regina king? She's the front runner. She is. We've been told by Kelley Carter it's a Sam dunk. It's not up in the air. Regina king is a done deal. Nothing to be talked about. Still, all the actresses are deserving. They started their career a long way from the Oscar spotlight. Regina king a first-time nominee for "If beale street could talk." If you trusted love this far, don't panic now. Trust it all the way. With more than three decades of showbiz experience it feels like this actress, director, producer should be an academy award vet. She got her start as a child actor "227." Mom wants me to quick the pageant. Her big screen debut was in "Boyz in the hood" with Cuba Gooding Jr. Do he got a girlfriend? Another south central classic and reunited Cuba she turned in a break out performance in "Jerry maquire." We deserve the big four, I know about the four jewels of the celebrity endorsement. Cuba won best supporting actor for his role. It's hard to believe Regina didn't get her own Oscar nod until now. Marina de Tavira is no stranger to film in Mexico. She was already a fixture in Mexican set TV dramas on Netflix and Amazon. Nominated for "The favourite" Rachel Weisz has two oscars already. You are being paid to apologize. One of her earliest screen credits was a blink and you missed it appearance in the music video for the 1991 Brian Adams single "There will never be another tonight." She played opposite a heartthrob on the rise in "Going all the Isn't that what they called you golden boys? His name Ben something or other. Emma stone nominated for the third time tonight after her best actress win for "La la land." Long before she was tap dancing above the city of angels she was honing her musical theater chops in Phoenix. Here she is as one of the ugly step sisters in "Cinderella." Alongside fellow alum Jordan sparks in "The whiz." That helped her for her role of Laurie partridge. She was known then as Emily stone, her birth name. She settled on Emma and on the set of "Super bad." She changed her natural blonde hair to red at the request of the producer Judd apatow. You didn't blow it. Fellow red head Amy Adams got her start in musicals in dinner theater in Colorado and Minneapolis. Her first screen credit was for "Drop dead gorgeous." After Kirstie alley encouraged her to most to Los Angeles her next role was in "Psycho beach party." Look at that water overflowing with boys. A long list of TV parts followed. Yes, Steve. "Charmed," "Buffy the vampire slayer" and "Smallville." Leonardo Dicaprio was a co-star in "Catch me if you can." Emma stone in "Super bad" was my favorite work of hers. That's a transformative movie. I love Amy Adams in "Catch me if you can." Still to come we'll be talking about Netflix, ten

