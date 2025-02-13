PRIME PLAYLIST: Inside Ferg’s world of family, art and music

ABC News’ DeMarco Morgan spends the day with rapper Ferg, exploring his home of Harlem, meeting his grandmother and unpacking his honesty and vulnerability in his latest album “Darold.”

February 13, 2025

