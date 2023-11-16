TikTalk: Trevor Wallace on what spelling pterodactyl without your phone reveals

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with TikTok creator and comedian about his new comedy special "Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl" and the inspiration behind his TikTok videos.

November 16, 2023

