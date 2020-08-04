All Time Low front man Alex Gaskarth on helping during the quarantine

More
How Gaskarth and other musicians are keeping busy and going that extra mile to help during the quarantine.
3:58 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for All Time Low front man Alex Gaskarth on helping during the quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"How Gaskarth and other musicians are keeping busy and going that extra mile to help during the quarantine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"70045193","title":"All Time Low front man Alex Gaskarth on helping during the quarantine","url":"/Entertainment/video/time-low-front-man-alex-gaskarth-helping-quarantine-70045193"}