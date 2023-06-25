Tony-Award winning star J. Harrison Ghee from 'Some Like it Hot' celebrates Pride

"We still have so far to go and so we gotta use our voice and our platform to make a difference every single day..." says Tony-Award winning star J. Harrison Ghee.

June 25, 2023

