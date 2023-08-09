Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

At his conviction, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three charges: assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the plaintiff.

