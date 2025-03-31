Trump discusses tariff rollout, signs executive order on concert tickets

While signing an executive order at the oval office, President Donald Trump discussed tariffs and mused about running against former President Obama in 2028.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live