Transcript for Tyler Perry asks actresses to stop buying billboards asking him to cast them

Time now for the feet and breaking into show business pretty hard to some people get a little creative to one woman apparently did something that really went to a whole new high and to get the attention of one top director. This billboard pop up near Tyler Perry studio in Atlanta are well that happened last month. Actors are cal Bailey reportedly paid about 2000 dollars Perry noticed it. But not necessarily a good way on FaceBook Perry sent this really isn't the way to get all attention. For a role he said please don't do this save your money. Perry reminded people that auditions are free he did go on to praise Bailey's past four and meanwhile everyone knows who she is so now you know we'll see if we're how it works otherwise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.