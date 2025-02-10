Unhoused youth population growing ‘not because they want to but because they have to’

uthor Vicki Sokolik discusses her book “If You See Them: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America,” which looks beyond preconceived notions of youth homelessness.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live