'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' rapper Silentó sentenced to 30 years in cousin's murder

The rapper Silentó, known for his viral hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2021 shooting death of his cousin.

June 12, 2025

