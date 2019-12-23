{"duration":"5:41","description":"Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to President Trump’s tweet telling them to “go back” to the countries they came from. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67889157","title":"The Year 2019: Greta Thunberg, the ‘Squad’ and other young newsmakers","url":"/Entertainment/video/year-2019-greta-thunberg-squad-young-newsmakers-67889157"}