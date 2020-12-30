Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for The Year: 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"25:25","description":"Celebrities, comedians, politicians, newsmakers and journalists answer the question, “How would you describe the year 2020?,” in this ABC News event special.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74964201","title":"The Year: 2020","url":"/Entertainment/video/year-2020-74964201"}