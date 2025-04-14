Yemi Alade says creating music for series ‘Iyanu’ is ‘about truly being yourself’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Afro-pop star Yemi Alade about making music for the cartoon series ‘Iyanu’ and staying authentic to the representation of Nigerian culture and Yoruba mythology.

April 14, 2025

