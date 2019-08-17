-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Latino Film Festival
-
Now Playing: New York Latino Film Festival
-
Now Playing: Baby Archie may be a ginger!
-
Now Playing: Pint-sized superstars face off as the Little League World Series begins
-
Now Playing: Peter Fonda dead at 79
-
Now Playing: Is it sports or politics?
-
Now Playing: Kelvin Harrison Jr. discusses his role in the psychological thriller 'Luce'
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek: Sara plays Michael's '$100,000 Pyramid'
-
Now Playing: The Keith Urban song that made Nicole Kidman blush
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to 'We Go High'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper jams out to 'Hot Shower' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper gives special live performance of 'Town on the Hill'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper gives a special live performance of 'Do You Remember'
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper rocks out Central Park to 'Let's Go on the Run'
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at the new 'Downton Abbey' movie
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Chance the Rapper live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift drops 'Lover' from new album
-
Now Playing: Take it from Candace Bushnell: There still is 'Sex in the City'
-
Now Playing: Embarrassing mom and her squeaky oven go viral to Usher's 'Yeah'