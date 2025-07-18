Zarna Garg taking comedy world by storm in new special ‘Practical People Win’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with comedian Zarna Garg to share her journey from stay-at-home mom to comedian with over 1 billion social media views leading to a comedy special.

July 18, 2025

