'The View' co-hosts share their favorite items of 2019

"The View" co-hosts celebrated the season of giving by sharing their favorite items of 2019 with the audience!

Whether you want to give to others or to yourself, there's something for someone of every age, style, and price range. Truly make it the best time of year and a sweet send off to 2020 with Whoopi, Abby, Joy, Sunny, and Meghan's favorite items.

MEGHAN MCCAIN'S FAVORITE THINGS

R. Riveter Accessories

RRiveter.com; $35-$50

Every part and piece that goes into a R. Riveter American Handmade bag is crafted and secured by different military spouse Riveters stationed coast to coast. Designed and assembled in the USA, one-third of every dollar sold goes to help support military families.

The Giving Keys

TheGivingKeys.com; $18+

In hopes to inspire the world to pay it forward, The Giving Keys decided to build it into their business. Each product is stamped with an inspirational word like dream, create or inspire. You’re encouraged to embrace your word, then pay it forward by giving your product to a person who needs the message.

Through the end of January 2020, viewers can receive 30% off of items with the code VIEW30.

SUNNY HOSTIN'S FAVORITE THINGS

Beekman 1802: Triple Milk Skincare set with Goat Ear Headband

Beekman1802.com; $8-$45

Founded in a rural village in upstate New York in by Brent and Josh in 2006, Beekman 1802 have become one of the only beauty companies that offer a fill line of fragrance-free products, from hair and skincare, to, body and nail/cuticle care. They have a mercantile which features not only their goat milk products, but products from various artisans.

Made By Mary Bumblebee Collection: Moon Necklace

MadeByMary.com; $30+

This trendy jewelery aims to help Sunny's passion project of protecting the bees. By purchasing an item, a portion of the proceeds are donated in effort to preserve all pollinators. Plus, each piece in the Bumble Bee collection comes with a packet of Bee friendly wildflowers. On Friday, Dec. 20 ONLY, get an exclusive 20% with the code THEVIEW20.

JOY BEHAR'S FAVORITE THINGS

Lele Sadoughi Headbands

LeLeSadoughi.com; $40+

Headbands became Joy's favorite accessory after Meghan loaned her a headband from Lele Sadoughi. They are guaranteed to save a bad hair day and elevate your wardrobe. On Friday, Dec. 20 ONLY, get an exclusive 20% with the code VIEW20.

OneHope Wines

OneHopeWines.com; $20+

OneHope Wine's commitment to quality wine is as important as their commitment to the causes they support. To date, the award-winning wine company has made nearly $5 million in donations, planted 105,172 trees, helped 65,267 pets to find a forever home, helped provide 2,758,428 meals for children, and delivered 190,802 vaccines to end Neglected Tropical Diseases.

ABBY HUNTSMAN'S FAVORITE THINGS

Da Bomb Fizzers

DaBombFizzers.com; $7.50

Teen founders Isabel and Caroline always loved bath bombs growing up, but wanted to make them more exciting. So, they created their own line with high-quality ingredients that contains a surprise in the middle! They even have a bath bomb that gives back to the environment. They’re currently focusing donations toward The Water Project®, which provides clean drinking water to communities in Africa.

Handstand Kitchen

HandstandKitchen.com; $12+

If you have a child in your life who loves to bake, look no further than Handstand Kitchen's all-inclusive baking kits. It's a great way to get kids into the kitchen.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S FAVORITE THINGS

The Unqualified Hostess

BN.com; $35

"The View"'s very own Whoopi Goldberg has written a book so everyone can be fantastic in their own house, apartment, or trailer to create a great table setting. So whether you're hosting a dinner party of having tea for two, "The Unqualified Hostess" book shows you that there's great heart in setting the table.

Crystalz Cacti

CrystalzCacti.com $10+

Crystalz Cacti carry infused candles made from soy wax, crystals and dried petals with a variety of candle combinations. Their wine stoppers are made with a variety of crystals on top of glass. Use the code VIEW20 at checkout for a discount through the end of December.

