'The View' names Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro as new co-hosts for Season 26

"The View" announced Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as co-hosts on the panel.

Live on the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, the two Republicans were welcomed as co-hosts. They join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

After making 29 appearances throughout Season 25, Farah Griffin will fill the conservative seat at the Hot Topics table. The communications strategist served as the top spokesperson for the president, vice president and secretary of defense from 2017-2020, making her the only person ever to hold each of these positions. She's also the recipient of the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Award for Distinguished Public Service and serves on the board of the American Conservation Coalition.

“I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to join the ladies of ‘The View,’” Farah Griffin told ABC News. “The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV."

"At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I’m honored to represent the conservative perspective," she continued. "I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country.”

Navarro is officially a co-host after joining the show in 2015 for Season 19 as a contributor and making recurring appearances on the panel since November 2018 as a guest co-host. A political strategist, she is a Republican commentator with expertise on Latin America, Florida and Hispanic issues.

While the show is based in New York City, Navarro will continue to commute from her home in Coral Gables, Florida, where she lives with her husband, Al Cardenas, and their miniature poodle, Chacha.

“‘The View’ is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights. It’s been a long courtship, but we’re finally making it official,” Navarro told ABC News. “I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I’m happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, ‘The View’ family and our loyal viewers for their continued support.”

News of a co-host being announced on Thursday was shared with the public, but viewers were surprised by the added announcement that named a second co-host. The panel will now consist of six seats.

Executive producer Brian Teta spoke on the decision to ABC News.

”We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” Teta said. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

“Ana has made an indelible impact on ‘The View’ since the first time she joined us at the table,” Teta continued. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

