Actor Ed Westwick won't be prosecuted over rape allegations

Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to file charges against "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick after an investigation was conducted into rape allegations involving three women in 2014.

Prosecutors released a document outlining its decision on Friday after celebrity website TMZ reported the decision involving the British actor.

Westwick's manager did not return a request for comment Friday.

In two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in a post in November that Westwick sexually assaulted in 2014 and she confirmed filing a police report against the actor.

Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.