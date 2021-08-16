Chinese-Canadian pop star arrested on suspicion of rape

Chinese prosecutors say Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been arrested on suspicion of rape

August 16, 2021, 3:15 PM
2 min read

BEIJING -- Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu was arrested Monday on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case that followed an accusation the singer had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sexual relationships.

The prosecutor’s office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang said in a one-sentence statement that Wu’s arrest was formally approved but gave no details of the charges.

Wu, 30, earlier denied the accusation by a teenager that he had sex with her while she was drunk. The accusation prompted an outpouring of sympathetic comments online for the teenager and criticism of Wu.

The teenager said seven women contacted her to say the former member of Korean boy band EXO seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18 but gave no indication whether any were younger than China’s age of consent of 14.

Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, denied having sex with partners under 14.

Wu was detained Aug. 1 while police conducted an investigation in response to comments online that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement at that time.

Wu grew up in Guangzhou in China and in Vancouver, British Columbia. Police have said he is a Canadian citizen.

The teenager publicized her accusations on social media and later in an interview with the internet portal NetEase. A day after that interview appeared, at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke off endorsement and other deals with Wu.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Chaos at Kabul airport amid struggle to flee

35 minutes ago

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

2 hours ago

Biden to return to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says

Aug 15, 5:15 PM

Afghanistan's collapse: Did US intelligence get it wrong?

Aug 15, 8:46 PM

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

2 hours ago

Afghanistan a 'calamity playing out hour by hour on television': Philip Rucker

Aug 15, 11:28 AM

Biden to return to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Afghanistan's collapse: Did US intelligence get it wrong?

Aug 15, 8:46 PM

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

2 hours ago

Afghanistan a 'calamity playing out hour by hour on television': Philip Rucker

Aug 15, 11:28 AM

Biden to return to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

Aug 15, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul

Aug 16, 7:17 AM

Afghanistan a 'calamity playing out hour by hour on television': Philip Rucker

Aug 15, 11:28 AM

Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

2 hours ago

Afghanistan's collapse: Did US intelligence get it wrong?

Aug 15, 8:46 PM

Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

Aug 15, 1:08 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events