Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

September 19, 2021, 6:30 PM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.'"

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

On Location: September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 4:33 PM

Pilots ejected from military plane prior to crash, fire officials say

2 hours ago

Haiti struggles 1 month later after earthquake

Sep 15, 11:29 AM

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

41 minutes ago

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events