'Chrisley Knows Best' stars due in court on federal charges

ATLANTA — Aug 14, 2019, 11:26 AM ET
Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are due in court on tax evasion and other federal charges.

An initial appearance for the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The 12-count indictment also accuses the pair of conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.

Lawyers for the couple have said the Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.

Their show on USA has followed their tight-knit family for seven seasons. The family moved to the Nashville area a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.

Accountant Peter Tarantino was also charged. He's accused of helping the Chrisleys hide income and lie about their tax returns. A woman who answered the phone at his office Tuesday said he'd have no comment.