There's no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the U.S. president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.

Interested in Melania Trump? Add Melania Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Melania Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The nearly eight-meter high (26 feet) construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — is raised high like that of New York's Statue of Liberty.

When triggered, a mechanism opens a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth appear.

Statue creator Tomaz Schlegel said: "Like all populists, the statue has two faces."

The monument built on private property in the sleepy village of Sela pri Kamniku has a temporary permit and has to be removed by Halloween, Oct. 31. Some local villagers, unhappy with its appearance, suggest torching it then.