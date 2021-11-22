American Music Awards winners includes BTS, Rodrigo, Swift
BTS dominated Sunday's American Music Awards telecast, taking home three honors including for artist of the year
List of winners at Sunday's American Music Awards:
Artist of the year: BTS
Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”
New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite pop duo or group: BTS
Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “evermore”
Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”
Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake
Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West
Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello