The Latest: West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day'

The Latest on Stormy Daniels receiving the key to the city of West Hollywood (all times local):

5 p.m.

It's "Stormy Daniels Day" in West Hollywood, California.

Mayor John Duran presented the porn actress with the key to the city Wednesday outside an adult boutique called Chi Chi LaRue's.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. She's suing Trump for defamation and to invalidate a confidentiality agreement Daniels signed before the presidential election.

West Hollywood has a large gay population and has passed several resolutions opposing Trump administration policies.

A city announcement called Daniels a leader in the Trump resistance movement.

Daniels told the crowd that the community "has a history of standing up to bullies" and said she's honored to be part of it.

———

11:12 a.m.

It's "Stormy Daniels Day" in West Hollywood, California.

The mayor and members of the City Council will give the porn actress the key to the city in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the adult boutique Chi Chi LaRue's.

Daniels has said she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

She's also suing Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

West Hollywood leaders have passed several resolutions opposing Trump policies. A city announcement calls Daniels a leader in the movement resisting the administration.

The White House has said Trump denies having a relationship with Daniels.

West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles' Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.