Police killing of Utah hip-hop artist draws protest

Advocates are demanding answers in the killing of a 30-year-old hip-hop artist by Salt Lake City police.

KTVX-TV reports that dozens of people demonstrated on Saturday to protest the shooting of Cody Belgard.

The group Utah Against Police Brutality and the Rose Park Brown Berets say Belgard was shot while fleeing.

Police say Belgard, who performed under the name "See Smoke," was shot by police after he tried to ram a police car.

Authorities say Belgard was believed to have been a driver in a vehicle that previously fled police.

Police say officers shot Belgard after he ignored officers' commands.

The West Valley City Police Department will lead an investigation into the shooting.

———

