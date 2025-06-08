Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards
The 2025 Tony Awards are underway
ByThe Associated Press
June 8, 2025, 6:48 PM
NEW YORK -- Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.
Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)
Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”
Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”
Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”
