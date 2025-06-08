The 2025 Tony Awards are underway

Select list of winners at the 2025 Tony Awards

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The stage is pictured prior to the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The stage is pictured prior to the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The stage is pictured prior to the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The stage is pictured prior to the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

“Maybe Happy Ending” (music: Will Aronson, lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Will Aronson and Hue Park, “Maybe Happy Ending”

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards.