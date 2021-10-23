Vermont marker recognizes early African American poet

Vermont has erected a historical marker recognizing Lucy Terry Prince, who wrote what is thought to be the oldest known poem by an African American

October 23, 2021, 3:18 PM
1 min read

GUILFORD, Vt. -- Vermont has erected a historical marker recognizing Lucy Terry Prince, who wrote what is thought to be the oldest known poem by an African American.

The marker was unveiled this week at the Interstate 91 welcome center in Guilford. Prince and her husband lived in Guilford in the late 1700s.

As a child, Lucy Terry was stolen from Africa and enslaved in Deerfield, Massachusetts, the marker states. Her poem “Bars Fight” tells the story of a 1746 attack on Deerfield settlers.

The poem “endured in oral tradition for over 100 years before appearing on the front page of the Springfield Daily Republican in 1854,” the marker states.

She became free after marrying Abijah Prince in 1756, and the couple settled on 100 acres in Guilford in 1769, according to the marker.

Top Stories

Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 23, 11:54 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 20, 10:18 AM
Oct 22, 4:36 PM

Top Stories

Oct 22, 9:56 PM
Oct 23, 8:09 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 23, 8:19 AM

Top Stories

Oct 22, 9:56 PM
Oct 23, 8:09 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 21, 8:39 PM
Oct 23, 11:27 AM

Top Stories

Oct 22, 9:56 PM
Oct 23, 8:09 AM
Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 21, 8:31 PM
Oct 22, 7:36 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events