Awards season kicks off Sunday night with the 2019 Golden Globes. But that's not the only program to look forward to this week!

"The Bachelor" is back Monday night, starring former NFL player Colton Underwood, and the sixth season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is here.

Here's everything you should check out from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12!

Sunday, Jan. 6

Tune in to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are co-hosting the show, and films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “A Star Is Born” are up for multiple nominations.

The live show begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Monday, Jan. 7

"The Bachelor" is back! Don't miss 26-year-old Colton Underwood's first meeting with the 30 women competing for his heart this season.

Underwood's virginity, which has been heavily discussed by the former professional player himself, will likely be a hot topic during the first episode!

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Lindsay Lohan fans mark your calendar. The premiere of "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" is finally here!

The new show features the 32-year-old actress, whose turmoil-marked career and personal life have been splashed across tabloids in recent years, managing the young staff at her Lohan Beach House in Mykonos.

It premieres at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Another option for your Tuesday night is "The Fosters" new spin-off, "Good Trouble," which premieres at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

Two daughters from the Foster family move to Los Angeles and together make their way through the madness that ensues.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

If you like "The Goldbergs" chances are good you'll also enjoy its new spin-off "Schooled." The new family comedy is set at the same high school, William Penn Academy, and stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen.

Thursday, Jan. 10

ABC's 2-hour special, "Truth & Lies: Monica," on the Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton scandal premieres on Thursday night at 9 p.m.

The special features exclusive audio recordings of Lewinsky and her former White House colleague, Linda Tripp, along with rare photographs and details you've never heard before.

Friday, Jan. 11

Season two of Netflix's "Friends From College" hits the streaming platform on Friday. The show is about a group of old friends from Harvard navigating their friendship in their 40s.

Actors Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase team up for a Netflix movie, "The Last Laugh," about a comedian and talent manager setting out for a stand-up tour years after retirement.

The comedy hits the streaming platform on Friday.

If you're looking for a movie to take the kids to, consider "A Dog's Way Home," a heartwarming story about a man's unbreakable bond with his childhood puppy.

Don't forget to bring the tissues with you to the theater!

Another film out Friday that might make you emotional? Kevin Hart's latest -- "The Upside."

The comedian stars alongside actor Bryan Cranston and actress Nicole Kidman in this story about a quadriplegic man who hires a parolee, looking to get his life back on track, as his caretaker.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Still in the mood for a night in with the Hallmark channel?

"One Winter Proposal," the sequel to "One Winter Weekend," features four friends who return to the snow lodge where they first found love and discover the same power once again.