It can be tough keeping track of all the new releases and premieres in any given week, so to help you plan, "Good Morning America" rounded up some of the upcoming week's biggest moments.

From Busy Phillipps' new talk show to Tiffany Haddish's latest film, there seems to be something for everybody.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Busy Phillipps is coming to late night! The actress' new talk show, "Busy Tonight," premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj landed his own comedy series at Netflix, titled, "Patriot Act," in which he reflects on news, politics and pop culture. It hits the streaming service Sunday.

Monday, Oct. 29

"Journeys With George" filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (yes, her mother is Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi) returns to HBO with a new series, "Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi," which attempts to spotlight various political perspectives. Throughout the project, Pelosi visits with female Trump voters in Alabama, those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, and activists and agents at the border wall in San Diego. It airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Billed as a truly "outrageous" and "hilarious" show, "The Degenerates" debuts on Netflix. This is a new stand-up series from the streaming service starring comics including Liza Treyger and Joey Diaz.

Two celebrities, Justin Timberlake and actress Abbi Jacobson, are releasing books on this day, each with their own angle. Timberlake's "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" promises to delve into the singer's career, love of music and upbringing. Jacobson's "I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff" focuses on the lessons she learned while on a solo cross-country drive last summer.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween! After trick-or-treating winds down, curl up with "Tell Me A Story," a new series from CBS All Access. The show takes classic fairy tales (think: "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood," and "Hansel and Gretel") and recreates them as psychological thrillers.

Friday, Nov. 2

If you are a music fan, you'll certainly want to check out "Bohemian Rhapsody," which is about the incredible talent and life of Freddie Mercury and his band Queen. The PG-13 flick stars Rami Malek, Mike Myers and Aidan Gillen.

Looking for a film for the kids? Check out "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," starring the ballerina Misty Copeland, Mackenzie Foy and Morgan Freeman. This G-rated Disney film is a live-action take on the famous ballet!

It's unofficial Oscar season, which means it's also the time of year when the studios release their best hopefuls. "Boy Erased," which stars Lucas Hedges as the 19-year-old son of a small-town Baptist minister, played by Russell Crowe, is outed and forced into a gay conversion therapy program. The film stars Nicole Kidman as the boy's mother and Joel Edgerton, who also directs the film, as the chief therapist.

In Tyler Perry's latest movie, "Nobody's Fool," Tiffany Haddish stars as an ex-con who teams up with her more conservative sister (Tika Sumpter) to catch a "catfish." Whoopi Goldberg and Omari Hardwick also appear in this R-rated film.

"Homecoming," based on the podcast of the same name, stars Julia Roberts in her TV series debut. The show, created by "Mr. Robot"'s Sam Esmail, centers on a social worker who is trying to help soldiers rejoin civilian life.

Saturday, Nov. 3

LeBron James' latest TV offering, "Shut Up and Dribble," premieres on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The three-part documentary series examines the modern history of the NBA and how players have been able to affect cultural and political change.