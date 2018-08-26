From John Krasinski making his big transition to action star to Winona Ryder teaming up with her old friend Keanu Reeves yet again, it's an exciting week for new releases.

"Good Morning America" has compiled some of this week's most noteworthy moments in pop culture, and it seems that there's something for everyone.

Sunday, August 26

If you enjoyed "Hoop Dreams," you'll like the latest documentary from director Steve James. "America to Me" is a 10-part series that spends an entire school year with a group of black students, along with their parents and teachers, at a large, diverse high school outside Chicago. It debuts at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

Monday, August 27

Italian-language series "Scomparsa," or "Tangled Lies," comes to Acorn TV and tells the story of Nora, a psychologist whose daughter goes missing suddenly. The six-part show is told in 90-minute segments, so prepare to spend some time with it, if you watch.

Tuesday, August 28

Is were anything LeBron James can't do? The basketball great puts his producing skills to the test here as he works with HBO on "The Shop," a series where the new Los Angeles Laker gets candid with the biggest names in sport and entertainment in barbershops around the country. The show promises "free-flowing and spirited discussions" and debuts at 11 p.m. ET.

Bernice L. McFadden's novel "Praise Song for the Butterflies" has received great reviews and will be published today. The book centers on Abeo Kata, the privileged daughter of a government employee and a stay-at-home mother in West Africa whose happy life changes dramatically after she's placed in a shrine as an offering. Fifteen years later, Abeo is finally rescued and must learn to move beyond her traumatic past.

Wednesday, August 29

The "Property Brothers" are back for a new season on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET. You know the drill: a couple enlists Jonathan and Drew Scott to find their dream house, and the the dynamic duo tells them how they can fix up an old home to be exactly what they want. It's real estate TV's guilty pleasure at its all-time best!

"Star Wars" actor Oscar Isaac plays Israeli Mossad agent Peter Malkin, who helps lead a secret mission 1960 to capture former Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, played by Ben Kingsley, in the historical thriller "Operation Finale," which opens in theaters today.

Thursday, August 30

"One Dollar," a new mystery series from CBS All Access, centers on a rust belt town where a one dollar bill seems to connect a group of characters who may have a role in a slew of mysterious murders.

Friday, August 31

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in "Destination Wedding," an R-rated comedy about two wedding guests who seem to hate each other at first but — you guessed it — appear to start to fall for one another.

If you are more in the mood for a science fiction thriller, check out James Franco, Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid's "Kin," about a young boy who uses a mysterious futuristic weapon to protect his older brother. The two then go on the run, not knowing who to trust. Buckle up on this action-packed PG-13 ride!

If you'd rather stay in and binge the night away, check out Amazon's "Jack Ryan." New action hero John Krasinski takes over for Chris Pine and Harrison Ford in this modern telling of the CIA hero.

"The Great British Baking Show," the U.K.'s popular baking competition, bypasses PBS and heads straight to Netflix for its newest season. The streaming service, which acquired the rights to the show, has also obtained the first two seasons, which never aired previously in the U.S.

Also back for another season on Netflix? "Ozark," starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, as a couple on the run and in the midst of building a new, albeit complicated, life in the Ozarks.

There are several new albums dropping today, too, including one from Meghan Trainor called "Treat Myself."

Saturday, September 1

A slew of beloved movies hit Netflix today, including "Groundhog Day," "The Breakfast Club," and "Scarface." However, the trade-off is great. Prepare to say goodbye to "Dead Poets Society," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Ghostbusters," and "Casino," among others.