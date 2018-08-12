This is a big week for firsts.

The first movie featuring an all-Asian and Asian-American cast in 25 years hits theaters and Sesame Workshop's first animated series in more than a decade comes to HBO.

For all of this week's picks, check out the list below.

Sunday, August 12

Prepare to be terrified yet again: AMC is back with another season of “Fear the Walking Dead.” There were some major losses last year, of course, and now Kim Dickens’ Madison must continue to fight the proliferation of zombies taking over the Earth.

Looking for something a bit... lighter? Be sure to DVR the season premieres of "Ballers" and "Insecure" on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively. In season four of "Ballers," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character and his partner (played by Rob Corddry) try to expand their business, while the third season of “Insecure" reportedly sees Issa Rae's character, Issa Dee, coming out of her shell at work and in her personal life. Racist pitches, gun violence, sexual daydreams and more are all about to be thrown her way. Let’s see how she rolls with the punches.

Meanwhile, "Get Shorty," a new dark comedy series starring Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd, hits Epix at 10 p.m. In the show, which is based on the 1990 book, O'Dowd pays a hitman-turned-Hollywood hopeful who teams up with Romano's producer character once he moves to Tinseltown.

For something more family-friendly, the Teen Choice Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The show will be hosted by Lele Pons and Nick Cannon, and Zac Efron, Chris Pratt and the "Riverdale" cast are reportedly planning to attend.

Tuesday, August 14

Bookworms may want pick up "A River of Stars," the debut novel from San Francisco Chronicle columnist Vanessa Hua. The book is about Scarlett Chen, a Chinese factory worker who, after becoming pregnant with her boss's child, is sent to America to give birth to her unborn son there, so that he can gain citizenship. Of course, though, things don't always go according to plan.

Wednesday, August 15

Constance Wu stars in “Crazy Rich Asians," a PG-13 romantic comedy inspired by the bestselling book of the same name. In this funny and culturally significant movie, a New Yorker travels to Singapore with her boyfriend only to discover that his family is one of the wealthiest in Asia. Let's just say things get complicated from there.

Thursday, August 16

Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind "Law & Order," is an executive producer behind a new show, "Nightwatch Nation," that premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. The 10-episode docuseries focuses on EMTs in four cities (Yonkers, New York; Austin, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana) who work the overnight shift.

Friday, August 17

Mark Wahlberg and “The Walking Dead" actress Lauren Cohan star alongside Ronda Rousey in “Mile 22," a Peter Berg thriller about an intelligence officer trying to get confidential info out of a country amid political corruption. If you’ve seen Berg and Wahlberg’s collaborations before like “Lone Survivor,” you know it will be a heart-pumping ride. It's rated R.

And for those who would rather stay home, watch "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," a romantic comedy, based on a novel, that hits Netflix on Friday. The plot centers on Lara Jean Song Covey (played by Lana Condor), a high school student who writes love letters to her crushes and then stashes them away, never dreaming of showing them to their intended recipients. However, when a stranger sends the notes out, she's forced to confront each potential beau one at a time.

And music fans have a lot to look forward today too. Ariana Grande, Death Cab for Cutie and Animal Collective all drop new albums.

Saturday, August 18

Those who grew up with "Sesame Street" may want to introduce HBO's kids series to their little ones. "Esme & Roy," the first animated series from Sesame Workshop in more than a decade, is geared to children ages 4 to 6 and it premieres at 9:30 a.m. on HBO.