Awards season is officially underway, and the nominated (and snubbed!) movies are rolling out at a more rapid pace.

Barry Jenkins' latest project, "If Beale Street Could Talk," which recently picked up three Golden Globe nominations including one for best dramatic film, hits theaters Friday, the same day Netflix rolls out "Roma," Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón's new, semi-autobiographical movie. ("Roma" was ineligible for a best picture nomination; it earned one for best foreign language film instead.)

"The Mule," a movie in which director Clint Eastwood also stars, failed to earn any Golden Globe nominations, surprising some experts who expected it to follow in the footsteps of the octogenarian's 2014 effort, "American Sniper." Could it have better luck with the Academy? We'll have to wait until January to see.

For more on those projects and other exciting premiere dates happening this week, check out "Good Morning America"'s list, below.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Pictures of the White House Christmas decorations have flooded social media in the past week, but now you have an opportunity to see them in full! HGTV is premiering a special to give viewers an inside look at the festive decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Monday, Dec. 10

If country is the music you love, tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET tonight for debuts “CMA Country Christmas." Brad Paisley, Brett Young and Amy Grant will all be performing as Reba McEntire hosts.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Sports fans won’t want to miss “42 to 1," an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, which chronicles one of the biggest upsets professional boxing has ever seen. Focused on the 1990 Mike Tyson/Buster Douglas fight, it premieres at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tyson vs. Douglas: the biggest upset in boxing history. "42 to 1" premieres Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9pm ET on @espn pic.twitter.com/fimycsh1JS — 30 for 30 (@30for30) November 22, 2018

Also, "Momentum Generation" is an HBO documentary that centers on the friendships of surfers Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Taylor Knox, Ross Williams, and Shane Dorian, and examines how they elevated their sport. It premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

"Out of Many, One," is Netflix's new documentary short about immigrants attempting to pass their citizenship test. Its title, of course, stems from the motto of the United States: "E pluribus unum," or Latin for, "Out of many, one."

Thursday, Dec. 13

Check out Netflix original show “Wanted,” as season 3 debuts today. This series follows Lola and Chelsea who become partners when they see dirty cops murder someone, who then try and pin the crime on them.

Friday, Dec. 14

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón's new film, "Roma," which has been nominated for three Golden Globes, including best foreign language film, hits Netflix today. The semi-autobiographical movie is a spin on Cuarón's early life in Mexico City, and focuses on a family and their housekeeper.

"If Beale Street Could Talk," a three-time Golden Globe nominee, including for best drama picture, will be released in several markets today. Directed by "Moonlight"'s Barry Jenkins, the R-rated film is about an African-American couple fighting for their future after the man is wrongly arrested for a crime.

Clint Eastwood is back, directing and starring in “The Mule,” a film about an aging drug mule. The film looks to explore the family he may have not have been the best father or grandfather to and how the cops try to bring down the cartel behind the trafficking. The movie, which is rated R, also stars Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena.

Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Pine, and Mahershala Ali star in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” a PG animated film about multiple galaxies with multiple web crawlers.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4," featuring Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Trinity the Tuck and Valentina, comes to VH1 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Fans of English singer and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, have been anxiously awaiting his second album since 2016. Their wish has finally been granted! His second studio album “Icarus Falls” is out Friday.

Obsessed with all things "Narcos"? Check out the real-life version. Jason Fox, a former Royal Marine Commando and Special Forces Sergeant, takes viewers on a journey to learn more about drug cartels in the Netflix action-packed series, “Inside the Real Narcos.”

Looking for something a little lighter? Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron-Bure fans won’t want to miss this premiere. “Fuller House” returns for its fourth season on Netflix today.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Love the Boss? "Springsteen on Broadway," a look at Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show of the same name, premieres on Netflix and features the performer singing "Long Time Coming," which only rarely happened live in the stage version.

Those looking to spend a night in have two Christmas-themed TV movies from which to choose: Hallmark's "Entertaining Christmas," and Lifetime's "Christmas Pen Pals." Jodie Sweetin and Brendan Fehr star in the former; Sarah Drew and Niall Matter, in the latter. Both films premiere at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.