18 films, TV series and albums to check out this week

A new week is starting, which means there's a whole slew of new movies, TV premieres and albums coming your way.

"Good Morning America" compiled some of the week's most noteworthy moments in entertainment, to help you create your best week in pop culture.

The full list is below.

Sunday, June 10

It's a big night for game show fans! ABC is rolling out its Sunday Fun & Games block beginning with the premiere of "Celebrity Family Feud" at 8 p.m. ET. "The $100,000 Pyramid" will follow at 9 p.m. ET, followed by "To Tell the Truth" at 10 p.m. ET. Hosts include Steve Harvey, Michael Strahan and Anthony Anderson, respectively.

<

Monday, June 11

Just in time for wedding season, "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons" is returning to Freeform at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and for a six-episode run, featuring 11 couples who are planning their proposals, weddings and anniversary trips at Disney destinations.

Fans of late performer David Cassidy may want to tune in to A&E Network's documentary special, "David Cassidy: The Last Session," which features audio tapes from 1976 and footage of his final recording session. Among the heartbreaking moments: Cassidy, who died last November of organ failure, told producers during filming that he'd been struggling with alcoholism and the disease had led to his decline. The two-hour special airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Tuesday, June 12

Yes, "The Bold Type" has been available on Hulu since June 5, but tonight, the show inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles is returning to Freeform at 8 p.m. ET.

Viola Davis is the executive producer behind "The Last Defense," a new ABC docu-series about two people facing the death penalty after they were accused of committing horrific crimes. The seven-episode series, which examines the flaws in the American criminal justice system, premieres at 10 p.m. ET/9 p p.m. CT.

Wednesday, June 13

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is returning to his roots in a way, with his new Fox show, "24 Hours to Hell and Back," in which he will try to rescue struggling restaurants in 24 hours. (Yes, it sounds somewhat similar to his previous hit show, "Kitchen Nightmares.") The series premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, June 14

"Strange Angel," stars Jack Raynor as real-life rocket scientist Jack Parsons, who was killed in a chemical experiment gone awry in 1952, when he was 37 years old. The show premieres on CBS All Access beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT.

If you're looking for something lighter, it might be worthwhile to watch the premiere of "Lip Sync Battle," which returns 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on Paramount Network. The newest episodes will feature stars including Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger.

Friday, June 15

Just a few months after Season 1 of "Queer Eye" premiered on Netflix, the Fab Five are back for Season 2. Among those Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown will be making over this time around: a transgender man and a woman. Get the tissues ready, because this series is a tearjerker in the best way.

However, for those looking to head out this Friday night, four new films hit theaters: "The Incredibles 2" (rated PG), "Super Fly" (R), "Tag" (R), and "Gotti" (R).

Meanwhile, 5 Seconds of Summer and Christina Aguilera both have albums coming out Friday, too.

Saturday, June 16

In the season premiere of the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," the crew explores Hotel Léger in Mokelumne Hill, Calif. -- one of the state's oldest working hotels. Given that the show focuses on haunted locations, it should come as no surprise that in this case, the town's tragic and violent history has left a lasting impact on the historic building.