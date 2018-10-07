From a star-studded awards show to highly anticipated film and TV premieres, it's a big week for new releases.

Taylor Swift will open the American Music Awards on Tuesday, one night before the first episode of "All American" airs on the CW. On Friday, a slew of new titles hit theaters and streaming services, including the star-studded "Bad Times at the El Royale," Ryan Gosling's "First Man" and Matthew Weiner's new series, "The Romanoffs."

For a more complete look at the next week in entertainment, see the round-up below.

Sunday, Oct. 7

It was a big deal when Jodie Whittaker was named the first female "Doctor Who," and today, audiences will get to see her step into the role as the show premieres on BBC America at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT. (The broadcast will coincide with the U.K. premiere.)

Meanwhile, "Dancing With the Stars" fans have another series to get excited about: "Dancing With the Stars Juniors," featuring 12 celebrity kids paired with junior ballroom dancers. The premiere is at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Afterward, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John will appear in the season premiere of "Shark Tank," which airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For the first episode of season 10, Jamie Siminoff will act as a guest shark.

Monday, Oct. 8

In time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sandra Lee is opening up about her battle with the disease in the HBO special, "RX: Early Detection, A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee." Airing at 8 p.m. ET, the documentary spotlights the importance of early detection.

Love reading about female musicians? You may want to pick up "Women Who Rock," a new anthology from Evelyn McDonnell about the history and importance of women in music. Replete with illustrations from female artists, the book focuses on everyone from Joan Baez to Beyoncé.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Didn't make it to one of her concerts this year? Taylor Swift will return to the stage to open the 2018 American Music Awards, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Other performers include Cardi B, Carrie Underwood and Mariah Carey, and there will be a special tribute to Aretha Franklin during the broadcast, too.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

A new fall show that's gotten a ton of buzz, "All American," debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET on the CW, right after the season premiere of "Riverdale." Inspired by the real-life story of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the series focuses on a teen caught between the tough neighborhood where he lives and the fancy high school where he's the captain of the football team. If you miss it, no big deal: It repeats on Thursday night at the same time.

Thursday, Oct. 11

"Supernatural," the long-running series starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, will return for season 14 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on the CW.

Friday, Oct. 12

Horror fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Bad Times at the El Royale," the film set in 1969 about seven strangers at the El Royale, a hotel at the California/Nevada border. They discover relatively quickly that many things are amiss. The movie is rated R and stars Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth.

"Beautiful Boy," based on the memoirs by David Sheff and his son, Nic, stars Steve Carell as a father coping with the methamphetamine addiction of his son, played by Timothée Chalamet. The heartrending film is rated R.

"La La Land" director Damien Chazelle teamed up again with Ryan Gosling to make "First Man," a look at Neil Armstrong's quest to become the first man to walk on the moon. Rated PG-13, it co-stars Claire Foy of "The Crown" as Armstrong's first wife and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Younger audiences may enjoy "Goosebumps 2," a horror comedy movie based on the spooky children's series by R.L. Stine. (Jack Black reprises his role as Stine in this PG film.)

Matt Weiner, the creator of "Mad Men," is rolling out his new show, "The Romanoffs," on Amazon today. The series -- which features a cast including Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert and Amanda Peet, as well as former "Mad Men" stars Christina Hendricks and John Slattery -- centers around eight people who believe they're descendants of the Russian Romanoff dynasty.

Netflix is putting forth its documentary, "Feminists: What Were They Thinking?" which looks at the feminist movement from the 1970s to now, as well as an original movie, "The Kindergarten Teacher," starring Maggie Gyllenhaal as an instructor who becomes obsessed with propelling a seemingly prodigious child in her class toward success.

The Black Eyed Peas will release their first album in eight years, "Masters of the Sun," which will be political in nature. Fergie fans, heads up: She's not featured on this one.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Lifetime movies are known for melodrama and "The Sinister Surrogate" seems poised to deliver there: Premiering at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, the film is about a couple whose relationship with their gestational surrogate goes awry.