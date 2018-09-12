2018 American Music Awards nominations

Drake and Cardi B topped the list of nominees for this year's American Music Awards. They scored eight nominations each, followed by Ed Sheeran and Post Malone, who earned six each, and Camila Cabello with five.

Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Normani and country star Kane Brown announced the nominees live from YouTube Space LA Wednesday at noon ET.

Kane was nominated for three awards, which he called "awesome" before announcing the country and hip-hop/R&B nominees.

Drake earned nods in the Artist of the Year category, as well as for Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song Pop/Rock for "God’s Plan," and in the Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop category, for Scorpion.

For her part, Cardi B was singled out in categories including Video of the Year, Favorite New Artist, and Favorite Social Artist categories.

Mai was also nominated, scoring a nod in the Favorite Female R&B category, alongside SZA and Rihanna. "Damn, girl, you're with Rihanna!" Rexha enthused to her fellow presenter.

The 2018 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host for the second year in a row.

Here are the nominees in key categories:

Favorite Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Drake, "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran, "Divide"

Taylor Swift, "Reputation"

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown, "Kane Brown"

Luke Combs, "This One's for You"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

Favorite Song Country

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Favorite Female Artist Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Drake, "God’s Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "rockstar"

Favorite Album Soul/R&B

Khalid, "American Teen"

SZA, "Ctrl"

XXXentacion, "17"

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Song Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”

Favorite Soundtrack

"Black Panther"

"The Greatest Showman"

"The Fate of the Furious"

Favorite Artist EDM

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video