2018 American Music Awards nominations

Drake and Cardi B topped the list of nominees for this year's American Music Awards. They scored eight nominations each, followed by Ed Sheeran and Post Malone, who earned six each, and Camila Cabello with five.
Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai, Normani and country star Kane Brown announced the nominees live from YouTube Space LA Wednesday at noon ET.
Kane was nominated for three awards, which he called "awesome" before announcing the country and hip-hop/R&B nominees.
Drake earned nods in the Artist of the Year category, as well as for Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song Pop/Rock for "God’s Plan," and in the Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop category, for Scorpion.
For her part, Cardi B was singled out in categories including Video of the Year, Favorite New Artist, and Favorite Social Artist categories.
Mai was also nominated, scoring a nod in the Favorite Female R&B category, alongside SZA and Rihanna. "Damn, girl, you're with Rihanna!" Rexha enthused to her fellow presenter.
The 2018 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host for the second year in a row.
Here are the nominees in key categories:
Favorite Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
Favorite New Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Dua Lipa
- XXXTentacion
- Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
- Drake, “God’s Plan”
- Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
- Drake, "Scorpion"
- Ed Sheeran, "Divide"
- Taylor Swift, "Reputation"
Favorite Male Artist Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album Country
- Kane Brown, "Kane Brown"
- Luke Combs, "This One's for You"
- Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"
Favorite Song Country
- Kane Brown, "Heaven"
- Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
- Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Favorite Female Artist Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lanco
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake, "Scorpion"
- Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"
- Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
- Drake, "God’s Plan"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "rockstar"
Favorite Album Soul/R&B
- Khalid, "American Teen"
- SZA, "Ctrl"
- XXXentacion, "17"
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary
- Shawn Mendes
- Pink
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Song Soul/R&B
- Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
- Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”
Favorite Soundtrack
- "Black Panther"
- "The Greatest Showman"
- "The Fate of the Furious"
Favorite Artist EDM
- The Chainsmokers
- Marshmello
- Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
- Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
- Drake, “God’s Plan”