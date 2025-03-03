Adrien Brody gives partner Georgina Chapman's kids Oscars speech shoutout

The 2025 Oscars ceremony on March 2 was full of memorable moments including one involving Adrien Brody, who won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Brutalist."

The two-time Oscar winner made sure to thank his family and loved ones in his acceptance speech and gave a special shoutout to his partner Georgina Chapman's children.

"I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India," Brody said. "It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner."

Adrien Brody accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood,, March 2, 2025. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Adrian Brody and wife Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar. 2, 2025. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Brody also shared his gratitude for his mother Sylvia Plachy and father Elliot Brody elsewhere in his speech.

Elliot Brody, Sylvia Plachy, and Adrien Brody attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, Mar. 02, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images

"I have to thank my mom and dad, who are here as well," Brody said from the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. "They've just created just such a strong foundation of respect and of kindness and a wonderful spirit, and ... they've given me the strength to pursue this dream."

Brody's Oscar win comes on the heels of his Golden Globe win in January, also for his portrayal of architect László Tóth in "The Brutalist." He also won a Critics' Choice Award and BAFTA Award for the same role earlier this awards season.

Brody and Chapman, an actress and fashion designer who co-founded the brand Marchesa, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the awards ceremony, smiling for photographs alongside Brody's parents and his gold statuette.

Chapman welcomed her two children, India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert, with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, to whom she was previously married. Chapman and Weinstein divorced in 2017.