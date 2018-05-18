Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby No. 4

May 18, 2018, 8:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundations Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York City.PlaySlaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

The fitness guru shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, "He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018."

PHOTO: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Rafael Thomas Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend The Boss Baby New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater, March 20, 2017, in New York City.Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Rafael Thomas Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater, March 20, 2017, in New York City.

Before heading to the hospital on Thursday, Hilaria shared a photo of herself dressed in sweats and slippers. "Earlier this morning...wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump," she wrote.

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins 4-year-old sister Carmen and brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

Alec also a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 after meeting one year prior at Pure Food and Wine, a restaurant in New York, according to The New York Times.

“I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’" Hilaria told The Times.

