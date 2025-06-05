American tennis star Coco Gauff reaches French Open final

No. 2 Gauff will face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final on Saturday.

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against France's Lois Boisson at the French Open, in Paris, on June 5, 2025.

Coco Gauff will get a second chance to win the French Open this weekend.

Gauff, 21, defeated Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals Thursday, propelling her to the second French Open final of her career so far.

The American tennis star, ranked No. 2 at Roland Garros, will face the No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final on Saturday in Paris.

The match on Saturday will be only the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women's final at the French Open in the past 30 years, according to ESPN.

The faceoff between Gauff and Sabalenka will be a Grand Slam final rematch for the pair.

The two faced off in the 2023 U.S. Open final, which Gauff won to earn her first Grand Slam title at age 19.

Saturday's final will be the third Grand Slam final of Gauff's career. She was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 in the semifinals at this year's tournament.

Last summer at Roland Garros, Gauff made history during the 2024 Olympics, becoming the youngest American woman to win a singles match at the Olympics since Venus Williams in 2000, according to ESPN.

Gauff also made history when she carried the flag for Team USA in the Games' opening ceremony, becoming the first tennis player to carry the flag for the U.S.

