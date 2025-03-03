Ariana Grande's brother reacts to her Oscars performance: Watch here

Frankie Grande (left) appears in this screengrab from a video he shared on Instagram of himself reacting to his sister, Ariana Grande's Oscars performance. Ariana Grande (right) sings on stage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, March 2, 2025.

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande is her biggest cheerleader.

Following the "Wicked" star's Oscars performance on Sunday, Frankie Grande, who is an actor, singer and YouTube personality, took to Instagram and shared a video of him and his friends reacting to the performance.

Watch the video in full here.

"Well, that's the gay superbowl," Frankie Grande wrote in the caption of the video. "Best opening to an Oscar's ever! Of all time! 👠🌈🧹."

In the video, which shows Frankie Grande's point of view in his living room with friends, he can be heard saying, "Oh my God, oh my God," as his sister and Cynthia Erivo's performance begins.

When Ariana Grande starts singing "Over the Rainbow," Frankie Grande shows himself screaming and crying over his sister's moving rendition.

Frankie Grande is moved to tears again when Erivo and Ariana Grande sing "Defying Gravity."

His friends appear in the video, also deeply moved by the performance, cheering the two "Wicked" stars on and jumping on the sofa.

Frankie Grande's video ends with him screaming and crying, "Are you f---ing kidding me?!"

In the comments section of the video, Ariana Grande wrote, "i'm crying i love you all so much."

Ariana Grande and Erivo opened the Oscars on Sunday night with a medley of songs. After Ariana Grande sang "Over the Rainbow," Erivo sang "Home" from "The Wiz."

The duo brought everyone in the Dolby Theatre to their feet after Erivo sang Elphaba's iconic battle cry in "Defying Gravity."

Ariana Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba in "Wicked," were both Oscar-nominated for best supporting actress and best actress, respectively. In total, "Wicked" had 10 nominations going into the night.

"Wicked" costume designer Paul Tazewell ended up taking home the Oscar for costume design and Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales won the Oscar for production design.