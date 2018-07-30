'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' preview: Jordan and Colton reignite their feud

"Bachelorette" contestants Colton and Jordan didn't like each other during production, and months later, it seems nothing has changed.

In a sneak peek of tonight's "Bachelorette: Men Tell All" special, the two are seen verbally sparring with each other yet again.

After Colton told host Chris Harrison that he didn't get along with Jordan because of "the obvious," Jordan fired back by questioning Colton's sincerity.

"You reached out and tried to make an impression -- a first impression on someone that you thought was gonna be the Bachelorette, which I didn't do," he said, in reference to Colton's previous relationship with former "Bachelor" contestant Tia. "At least give 'em a good time. Give 'em a good catch, not a good chase!"

Colton and Becca shared a strong connection throughout the show and had several notable conversations, including one in which he told her that he is a virgin. However, after hometown dates, she sent him home.

"I just wanted an opportunity to fall in love and be happy," Colton said to her after the elimination.

"I'm sorry," she answered. "I don't know what else to say. I feel so bad."

Then, on last week's episode, she bid farewell to Jason, leaving Garrett and Blake to fight for her heart in the show's season finale next week.

"The Bachelorette: Men Tell All" airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.