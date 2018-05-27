A new week means new films, TV shows and music to look forward to!

However, "Good Morning America" knows how tough it is to keep all the premiere dates straight, so we've compiled a list of all the biggest moments this week in entertainment.

From the season premiere of "The Bachelorette" to a new album from Kanye West, get all the details here.

Sunday, May 27

Comedian Michelle Wolf, who made headlines for her roast at this year's White House Correspondents Dinner, is out with her own weekly Netflix sketch comedy show. It's called "The Break With Michelle Wolf" and the trailer is already having us laughing.

Monday, May 28

Becca Kufrin, who got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the season 22 finale of "The Bachelor," only to be dumped by him (on-camera, no less...) just a few weeks later, is back to helm a reality TV show of her own. "The Bachelorette" will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and according to Kufrin, people who love a good happy ending have reason to tune in: She's currently engaged.

Tuesday, May 29

Are you feeling social media fatigue? Take it from Silicon Valley pioneer Jaron Lanier: It may be time for a break. The author recently penned "Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now," which comes out today, as a warning to us all.

The Bluths are back in the latest season of "Arrested Development," which hits Netflix today. Current reviews, including those from Vanity Fair, are more hopeful than the widely panned season four, as critics say the old humor of the show is back!

Wednesday, May 30

If you need a new guilty pleasure, and you love tattoos, then check out VH1's binge-worthy spin-off, "Black Ink Crew: Chicago." When season four returns, the shop finds out Ryan, the owner, opened up an entirely new shop and hired all new artists. Uh oh!

Season four of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres today on Netflix! The new season of Tina Fey-led comedy starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and company is rumored to be its last, so fingers crossed it goes out with a bang. There's a good chance that it will: According to Variety, the new episodes will incorporate satire-like elements of "Making a Murderer" and will also take on the #MeToo movement.

Thursday, May 31

Fans of David Letterman's Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" should be excited for Thursday: the latest installment, featuring the former late night host interviewing shock jock Howard Stern, hits the streaming service.

Friday, June 1

"A Kid Like Jake," features Claire Danes and Jim Parsons as a New York City couple coming to grips with the fact their son is more into "fairy tale princesses than toy cars," per IMDb. The film, which will only appear in select theaters, is inspired by the play from Daniel Pearle and takes a deep look into the challenges of not conforming to classic gender stereotypes. Priyanka Chopra and Octavia Spencer in this film, which does not yet have a rating.

Want something with a little bit of action? Try the R-rated "Upgrade," starring "The O.C." alum, Logan Marshall-Green. When his character's wife is killed and he's left paralyzed after being beaten by four muggers, he is given a second chance to walk again by a new piece of tech called Stem. But in his effort for revenge, he finds out Stem is much more than just new technology, it's a way to be almost superhuman.

Those who love movies based on a true story may want to check out "Adrift," which features Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin as a couple who find themselves sailing into a massive hurricane. After Woodley's character is knocked unconscious, she must figure out a way to make the 1,500-mile trek back to Hawaii. This film has been rated PG-13.

Meanwhile, Johnny Knoxville's new project, "Action Point," also hits theaters today. In this R-rated movie, Knoxville plays a daredevil who operates his own theme park with his pals.

This is also a big week for music fans: Kanye West is expected to drop his album (of seven songs) today, and next week, he'll release a second one -- a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

Saturday, June 2

Those looking for a cozy night in are in luck: "Blade Runner 2049," the 2017 film starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, is coming to HBO beginning today. (If you'll have kids nearby, you may want to make sure they're asleep: It's rated R.)