Drama started to heat up in the desert sun on Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette" as Jordan and David's feud reached its boiling point and Chris battled for more time with Becca Kufrin.

Becca began the episode hopeful and excited to be in Las Vegas for the week.

"Of course Las Vegas is the perfect place to roll the dice on love," Becca said. "Vegas is the best place to kick off a new week. It's all about taking risks."

She first tried her luck with a one-on-one date with Colton, which started with an awkward but cute camel ride where the couple tried to connect but failed because their camels were walking too far apart. But the two got close when they got into a hot tub in the middle of the desert.

"The chemistry with Colton is good," Becca confessed through a giggle. "I like it. I like him. A lot."

At dinner the conversation focused on Colton's past relationship, in which he told his girlfriend too early that he loved her and she didn't say it back. Colton explained that it was hard and that it felt like he was missing something as a person.

Although Becca realized Colton associates "pain with love," she gave the former NFL player a rose because "we are on the same page." Colton then confessed to camera that he was falling in love with Becca.

Next, Becca invited Wills, Garrett, Blake, John, Connor, Leo, Lincoln, Jason and Chris on a group date to find "Mr. Las Vegas." The guys arrived at a mansion in the desert outside of The Strip. Turns out, they were meeting entertainer Wayne Newton.

The real Mr. Las Vegas tasked the men to write love songs for Becca to the tune of his signature hit, "Danke Schoen," which they had to perform in front of a live audience at a bar. While some crashed and burned, Becca enjoyed watching the guys make fools of themselves. Chris made the best out of his performance by doing some crowd work, leading him to believe he was a shoo-in for the date rose.

As the night progressed, though, Chris never got a chance to have a one-on-one conversation with Becca. Once Becca decided to call it a night without talking to Chris, he told the other guys that he was thinking about packing his bags and going home.

"For her not to spend time with me tonight makes me wonder if I want to be here now," he said. "I'm thinking about seriously packing my bags and leaving tonight. If I went home this week, Becca would definitely regret it."

More on that drama later because the next day, even more egos were bruised on the dreaded two-on-one date with Jordan and David. The tension between the men had been building and on this date and it exploded.

David first pulled Becca aside and immediately told her that Jordan was bragging about getting women's attention in the casinos, and that Jordan said he was settling for Becca. Jordan attempted to defend himself, explaining that David has been out to get him. But Becca said she needed some time to think, leaving Jordan and David alone to fight it out.

"You're uninspiring, you lack integrity, you lack passion, you lack charisma, you lack your own personality," Jordan barked at David. "Go out in the real world and go make a f----- name for yourself before you try to ride mine, OK?"

When an obviously-frustrated Becca returned, she explained that she felt like she was in sixth grade with the drama and told David that this was the end of the road for him. Jordan was delighted because that meant he got rid of his enemy and scored a one-on-one dinner with Becca.

That elation didn't last long, though. Over dinner, Jordan couldn't stop talking about his life as a male model, forcing Becca to send him home too.

Before the rose ceremony, Becca pulled Chris aside because she heard he was telling some of the guys he was thinking about going home. Becca instantly started to second-guess their relationship, which sent Chris over the edge. He started to fight with the other guys to get more time with her and smooth things over.

At the end of the week, Becca dealt her cards and sent John home at the rose ceremony. Chris just made it to next week where he and the rest of the bachelors will join Becca in Richmond, Virginia.

"The Bachelorette" returns Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.