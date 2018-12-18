Best books of 2018 make great gifts for the holidays

A perfectly selected book as a gift for the holidays can make you the most thoughtful of gift-givers.

Whether you're looking for something new to pick up for yourself or stumped by what to get that very special bookworm in your life, check out our list of best reads of 2018. It's curated by our "GMA" Booker Editor, including what we just can't wait to get our hands on in the New Year.

"Children of Blood and Bone," by Tomi Adeyemi

"You Are A Badass Everyday," by Jen Sincero

"One Day in December," a novel by Josie Silver

"Nine Perfect Strangers," by Liane Moriarty

"My Year of Rest & Relaxation," by Ottessa Moshfegh

"The Great Believers," by Rebecca Makkai

"The Kiss Quotient," by Helen Hoang

"Sadie," by Courtney Summers

"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup," by John Carreyrou

"Katerina," by James Frey

"How to be a Good Creature," by Sy Montgomery

"Educated," a memoir by Tara Westover

"An Anonymous Girl," by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen