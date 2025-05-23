Billy Joel cancels all scheduled concerts due to diagnosis with normal pressure hydrocephalus

The singer announced on Friday all of his scheduled shows will be canceled.

Billy Joel has canceled all of his scheduled concerts due to a recently diagnosed health condition, the legendary singer said on Instagram.

On Friday, a statement shared on his Instagram revealed he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement said. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

The statement went on to say that Joel is "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support form fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Separately, in the statement shared on his Instagram page, the 76-year-old Joel shared a message to his fans.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," he said.

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium, Nov. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Joel's rep for comment.

In March, "The Piano Man" singer announced he underwent surgery and had to undergo physical therapy. A statement at the time said doctors expected him to make a full recovery.

As a result, Joel's concert dates were rescheduled and would have resumed on July 5, 2025, in Pittsburgh.

The singer added at the time that "my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans."

What to know about normal pressure hydrocephalus

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is one of two types of hydrocephalus, an “abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid deep within the brain,” according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF, is the fluid that lives in the ventricles, or cavities, of the brain that helps cushion the brain and the spinal cord. When the flow of CSF is somehow blocked and fluid builds up in the ventricles, it causes normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to the NINDS.

The extra fluid in the brain can cause pressure and lead to brain damage, as well as issues with walking, bladder control and thinking and reasoning, according to the NINDS.

Though it can happen at any age, normal pressure hydrocephalus is most common in older adults. It is most often diagnosed through a combination of neurological testing and brain imaging.

The best chance of recovery from normal pressure hydrocephalus comes if it is diagnosed early and treated properly.

The most common treatment for normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to the NINDS, is surgery.

In one option, doctors insert a shunt into the brain, which connects to another tube under the skin to help drain the excess fluid from the brain. With this option, regular monitoring of the shunt is required, and additional surgeries and repairs may be needed.

A second surgical option for normal pressure hydrocephalus is endoscopic third ventriculostomy, or EVT, where a doctor makes a hole at the bottom of the third ventricle in the brain, which allows fluid to flow to relieve the pressure, according to the NINDS.