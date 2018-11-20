Bono, Snoop and other stars gather for Kimmel's fourth annual (RED) benefit show

Nov 20, 2018, 10:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Bono talks with Jimmy Kimmel for annual (RED) benefit show on ABC, Nov. 19, 2018.ABC
Bono talks with Jimmy Kimmel for annual (RED) benefit show on ABC, Nov. 19, 2018.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired its fourth annual (RED) benefit show on Monday in honor of World AIDS Day.

Guests for the evening’s show included Bono, Brad Paisley, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell and more.

PHOTO: From left, Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg and Bono talk with Jimmy Kimmel for annual (RED) benefit show on ABC, Nov. 19, 2018.ABC
From left, Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg and Bono talk with Jimmy Kimmel for annual (RED) benefit show on ABC, Nov. 19, 2018.

As always, the show featured a Home Shopping Network-like Shop-A-Thon segment, in which celebrities inform people what products they can buy that benefit the charity founded by U2's Bono.

The U2 frontman sang a torch song-style cover of the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive" with Pharrell. He also announced that he'd be collaborating with Lady Gaga for a contest that would have the two icons creating a song named after the winner -- with all the proceeds benefiting the HIV/AIDS charity.

More information can be found at the charity's website.

