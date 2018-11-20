"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired its fourth annual (RED) benefit show on Monday in honor of World AIDS Day.

Guests for the evening’s show included Bono, Brad Paisley, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell and more.

Honored to be a part of the @RED special tonight on @JimmyKimmelLive. pic.twitter.com/Ls1bPTn5eR — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 20, 2018

As always, the show featured a Home Shopping Network-like Shop-A-Thon segment, in which celebrities inform people what products they can buy that benefit the charity founded by U2's Bono.

The U2 frontman sang a torch song-style cover of the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive" with Pharrell. He also announced that he'd be collaborating with Lady Gaga for a contest that would have the two icons creating a song named after the winner -- with all the proceeds benefiting the HIV/AIDS charity.

More information can be found at the charity's website.